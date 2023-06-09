Qormi-bound commuters advised to avoid Luqa Junction until end of June

The public is advised to avoid making use of the Luqa Junction when commuting to Qormi, as the Junction is in its concluding phase as announced by Infrastructure Malta.

Addressing the media during a press briefing, Infrastructure Malta CEO, Ivan Falzon explained that the focus is now on the Luqa Junction, as all lanes on the junction are expected to be open by the end of June.

Nevertheless, Falzon announced that restrictions will be put in place by the end of next week for commuters en route to Qormi, as they will be redirected through Garibaldi Road. The flyover over the Luqa Junction will be closed off to commuters, and will open permanently to southbound commuters after the final asphalt works are concluded, which should be concluded by the end of the month.

Infrastructure Malta informed the public to make use of Sejba Road, and to use the Marsa connection when traveling from Tal-Barrani to Qormi.

Ivan Falzon stated that as the works progress, traffic around the airport is set to be reduced, as it has already decreased in recent days. “In a month’s time the surface of the entire Luqa Junction will be topped off with asphalt,” as he remarked that the junction is around 80% done.

After this is done, works will be carried out in order to open the tunnel beneath the junction. After the major infrastructure works are concluded, landscaping is set to take place in September, with October marking the end date for the Luqa Janction as well as the Kirkop Tunnels and Airport Intersection.

“Workers have been onsite every day, sometimes until after midnight to ensure that these projects are concluded on time,” remarked Falzon.

The works around the airport and Luqa kicked off in 2021 with the aim of providing quicker and safer connections around these crucial roads.