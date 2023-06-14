Parliament welcomes back Anġlu Farrugia

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia was back in parliament on Wednesday, after being absent for medical reasons during the past week.

“I feel better now than I did in the past weeks,” Farrugia said as MPs clapped.

Both party whips, Robert Cutajar and Andy Ellul, formally welcomed Farrugia back on behalf of their respective parties.

Farrugia expressed his gratitude for the attention, help, and support, he received from MPs and others during his absence.

"I would like to extend my thanks to Minister Jo Etienne Abela for his assistance, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, President George Vella, former ministers, and the public. Thank you," Farrugia said in a display of emotion.

During Farrugia's absence, Deputy Speaker PN MP David Agius took on his responsibilities, including replacing him at the Sette Giugno celebrations, traditionally addressed by the Speaker of the House.