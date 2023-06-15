New Multi-Material Recovery Facility will now process and reuse waste originally bound for landfills

A €20 million Multi-Material Recovery Facility (MMRF) in Hal Far will now process and reuse waste that was previously dumped in landfills.

The partly-EU-funded facility will be able to process a variety of waste such as wood, polystyrene, tyres, mattresses, and textiles. The waste can then be reintroduced into the circular economy and exported, after WasteServ performs limited pre-treatment on certain materials.

The MMRF will also be used as a storage facility for Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment received through the Civic Amenity Sites.

The facility was inaugurated by environment minister Miriam Dalli and European fund parliamentary secretary Chris Bonnet in the presence of European Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevičius.

During a press conference at the facility, Miriam Dalli claimed that the facility will prove significant for waste management in Malta, as it will encourage the reuse of materials. Dalli highlighted that the government will keep improving waste management systems in order to achieve EU targets and reduce waste in landfills.

Minister Dalli further stated that this investment is in addition to the €500 million investment that is presently ongoing at the ECOHIVE Complex. The Complex will contain additional waste processing facilities, which will improve the country's performance even more.

"I am happy to see that EU funds are being utilised to help Malta transition to a fully circular economy," said EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkeviius. The Commissioner stated that the plant will recycle thousands of tonnes of high-quality recyclable material.

Meanwhile, parliamentary secretary Bonett stated how the €20 million investment, which is partially supported by the European Structural and Investment Funds, exemplifies what can be accomplished when innovation and accountability are united.

Bonnet explained that the MMRF represents the government's commitment to investing in initiatives that will benefit future generations through the utilization of the EU’s Cohesion Fund. “We are committed to keep working hand in hand so that with the help of European Funds the objectives of this project can reflect our efforts to be innovative and make great leaps towards a sustainable future,” Bonett said.