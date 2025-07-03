36 Maltese film producers to receive €2 million in public funding

A total of 36 Maltese film producers will benefit from €2 million in investment, as the Arts Council Malta announced the list of selected projects under its Screen Support Scheme.

The scheme, divided into five strands, aims to strengthen key areas in the local audiovisual sector identified as needing prioritisation and support. Each strand targets different stages of development, from scriptwriting to production—with a strong focus on creativity, quality, and cultural value.

Minister for Culture, Lands and Local Government Owen Bonnici said the increased funding reaffirms the government’s commitment to the domestic audiovisual sector.

“Last year, we invested €1 million in Maltese film producers, marking a first for the industry. This year, we’ve doubled that to €2 million for local productions,” Bonnici said. “We strongly believe in the talent and capabilities of our filmmakers. That’s why we made this a key electoral pledge—to give the industry the recognition and resources it deserves.”

He added that this is not a one-off measure, but part of a long-term strategy aimed at strengthening the entire audiovisual ecosystem and helping it reach its full potential.

“Our investment is already bearing fruit, and we look forward to seeing even more results,” Bonnici said.

Arts Council Malta Executive Chairman Luke Dalli said the scheme received strong interest, showing both enthusiasm and capacity within the sector. He reaffirmed the council’s commitment to expanding the fund.

“Our aim goes beyond financial assistance. Through this scheme, we’re building a platform for sustainable growth—one that provides not only funding but also mentoring, professional development, and collaboration tools,” Dalli said.

In recent days, the Arts Council also launched a sixth strand of the scheme, targeting the promotion stage of cultural and creative audiovisual productions completed within 18 months before submission. This strand is managed on a rolling basis and will remain open until 18 November 2025 or until all funds are disbursed.

Full guidelines are available on the Arts Council website.