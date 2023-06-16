Health warning on cocoa pudding mixture with high levels of Cadmium

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a warning against a mixture for cocoa pudding which must not be consumed due to high levels of Cadmium.

The product warning concerns Baule Volante’s mixture for cocoa pudding, and affects lots L22207 and L22258 with best before date at 05/2024.

High Cadmium levels have been linked to chronic renal disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00am and 2:30pm on telephone number 21337333 or by email on [email protected]

The public may also access the Directorate’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EHDMalta or the Directorate's official website at https://environmentalhealth.gov.mt for similar information.