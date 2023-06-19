[WATCH] Legal amendment being finalised to address free speech concerns

An amendment will be tabled in Parliament later today to address free speech concerns following a raft of criminal charges filed by a River of Love pastor over satirical comments.

Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed that the amendment will be tabled for a first reading on Monday, and will later be discussed in cabinet.

“We cannot let what is happening to go on,” Prime Minister Robert Abela told MaltaToday.

Last week, Manché asked police to take action against three artists after he seemingly had enough of comedians poking fun at him on social media.

Amongst reactions raised on social media, questions were raised as to whether the police should simply turn down such requests if the subject matter being complained about is clearly satirical.

However, legal experts told MaltaToday that the police are obliged to follow up on Manche’s complaints.

READ ALSO | River of charges: Legal experts insist police obliged to follow up Manché’s complaints