Bill to strengthen freedom of artistic expression tabled in parliament

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici this afternoon tabled the first reading of a Bill that would address concerns which have been raised following Pastor Gordon Manché’s series of police reports against artists in the country.

The Bill, titled the Act to Strengthen the Freedom of Artistic Expression, was tabled in the House by Bonnici, who said government is going to “walk the talk”.

The content of the Bill has not yet been divulged.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the amendments earlier on Monday, when replying to questions by this newspaper.

Satirist Matt Bonanno faces criminal charges and up to €50,000 in fines over a Facebook post from last year about evangelical Christian group River of Love. Stand-up comedian Daniel Xuereb was also contacted by the police last week, and charges were filed against him after commenting about the pastor during a comedy routine earlier this year.

On Friday, Malta woke up to learn that Teatru Malta artistic director Sean Buhagiar was questioned by the police for repeating previous quips from satirists against Manché.

Speaking in the House before the Bill was tabled, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleir said government has expressed its dismay at the situation, and believes this is a new form of censorship.

He said government will now proceed to legislate accordingly.