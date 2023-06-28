Parliament to debate Opposition motion demanding public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia death

Parliament will be discussing the Opposition’s motion for government to launch a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

The debate will be held on the 6 July, on the day which is reserved for items which the Opposition wants to discuss.

Previous attempts by the Opposition for a debate to be held in parliament, have been turned down, with the Speaker saying it did not meet the prerequisites for that day’s sitting to be adjourned.

Sofia was killed in a construction site accident last December, after a three-storey building he was working at collapsed during construction works. Five men - three Albanian, a Maltese and a Bosnian were rescued by members of the Civil Protection Department.

For months the Sofia family and his friends have been supported by the PN and NGOs in demanding a public inquiry into the incident.

However, the government has been reluctant to endorse this request, with Prime Minister Robert Abela insisting he has total faith in the ongoing magisterial inquiry.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PN called on government to join forces with the Opposition in voting for “justice to prevail.”

Opposition leader Bernard Grech insisted on the importance of seeking the truth behind Sofia's tragic demise and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

“By dedicating the discussion solely to the matter of the public inquiry, the Opposition aims to shed light on Sofia's untimely death and bring attention to the need for a comprehensive investigation,” Grech said.