Six more beaches to start welcoming dogs this summer

Marsascala's St. Thomas Bay is now one of the six official dog-friendly beaches where dogs are allowed.

The new beaches were announced by Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo and Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Welfare Alicia Bugeja on Wednesday.

In addition to St. Thomas Bay, five other beaches have also received the dog-friendly designation: Ir-Ramla ta' Wied Musa in Ċirkewwa, Ramlet it-Torri and Ramlet il-Qortin in Mellieħa, Il-Bajja tal-Qbajjar in Żebbug (Gozo), and Ras Il-Ħobz in Għajnsielem, also in Gozo.

This brings the total number of dog-friendly beaches to 16 - 12 in Malta and four in Gozo.

This decision by the government was prompted by complaints from Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina, who highlighted the lack of dog-friendly beaches in the country.

During the summer, dogs are typically not allowed on Blue Flag beaches, which are known for their high quality and adherence to eco-friendly standards. The only exception is Imġiebaħ Bay in Selmun, where dogs are welcome to enjoy the sandy shore.

The selection of the six dog-friendly beaches was based on feedback from the Director of Environmental Health.

“The beaches are situated at a safe distance from existing swimming areas, ensuring the comfort and safety of both dogs and beachgoers,” Bugeja Said said.

The Environmental Health Department will regularly monitor and test the water quality at these dog-friendly beaches to ensure they remain clean and safe for everyone.

To maintain cleanliness, dog bins will also be installed at these selected beaches in the coming weeks. This will help keep the bays clean and ensure a pleasant experience for all visitors.

Malta's dog-friendly beaches

Daħlet ix-Xmajjar in Armier

Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq (Behind Splash and Fun)

Torri l-Abjad Bay in Mellieħa

St Thomas Bay in Birżebbuġa (southern section)

Ir-Ramla ta’ Wied Musa in Ċirkewwa

Rinella Bay in Kalkara

Żonqor Point in Marsascala

Xatt is-Sajjieda in Marsaxlokk

Tigne Point in Sliema

Imġiebaħ Bay in Selmun

Gozo's dog-friendly beaches

Ras il-Ħobż in Għajnsielem

Trejqet Mgarr Ix-Xini in Għajnsielem

Il-Bajja tad-Dwejra in San Lawrenz

Il-Bajja tal-Qbajjar in Żebbug