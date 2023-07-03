Repubblika calls for less government interference and more autonomy for local councils

The government’s strategic vision for local councils fails to empower councils so they can carry out the work demanded by those who elect them, NGO Repubblika has said.

“Instead, many of the themes mentioned are an excuse to continue increasing ministers’ control on local councils, and funds intended to be used by the councils continue to be centralised,” the NGO said in its position paper to the National Strategic Vision for Local Government 2023-2030.

Repubblika said ongoing efforts during the past 20 years to direct administrative powers from ministers to councils have been reversed rather than continued, leading to a rise in clientelism.

“Mayors are complaining that residents are going to them with complaints on issues which in their past fell under their remit, and have to tell them they cannot do anything,” the NGO said. “The resident has to instead go to the ministry’s customer care office – a glorified permanent canvasser paid by the state.”

It said councils once had the power to send authorities to check-up on any complaints put forward by residents, but now this power has been lost. This, the NGO says, “has lead us to the point where when residents complain about excessive noise in their streets, a councillor has publicly advised the residents to take justice into their own hands and shower those who break the law with water.” Here, Repubblika made reference to comments made by Valletta deputy mayor Ray Azzopardi, where he suggested throwing water onto noisy crowds in Valletta if residents are not able to sleep.

Repubblika’s document also mentions mayors and councillors who are frustrated by their lack of power to oppose projects and other decisions which directly and exclusively affect their locality. The NGO notes that the power being lost by local governments over the years has led to a situation where local councils “have effectively become lobbies representing residents.” Repubblika stated its admiration of mayors and councillors who publicly defend their residents’ interests against the central government’s “intrusions.”

The NGO’s document presented a number of recommendations which should be made part of government’s strategic vision. Firstly, it was recommended that the Constitution makes reference to “a local government lead by the people of that locality,” which, according to Repubblika, would lead to less concentration of power and more power given to the local councils.

Financial autonomy and additional responsibilities to local governments would furthermore cement their autonomy from the central government, Repubblika notes. The NGO also recommended that Valletta be given legal recognition as Malta’s capital city, and would therefore be given the necessary powers and resources to meet its needs as a capital city.

Local taxes also featured in the NGO's recommendations, noting that they are "required for redistribution on a local level," and could be used for local services such as education and health, among other services. Here it was also stated that local taxes justify and encourage local democracy, as citizens would be more likely to participate in elections and public meetings.