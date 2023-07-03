All Luqa Junction roads accessible as Infrastructure Malta begins work on underpass tunnel

All direct routes around the Luqa Junction Project, as well as all roads around the Kirkop Tunnels and Airport Intersection Project have been opened, while works are underway in order to complete the 60 metre underpass in the area.

Infrastructure Malta will now concentrate on finishing the new 60-metre tunnel, as all excavation works have been completed. The agency is now building the rebar framework and ramp adjacent to the Luqa/Qormi link and will hoist the remaining reinforced concrete panels into place to construct the underpass walls.

The Luqa Junction Project offers two uninterrupted lanes from l-Avjazzjoni Avenue towards Il-Kunsill Tal-Ewropa Road, two uninterrupted lanes from Il-Kunsill Tal-Ewropa Road towards L-Avjazzjoni Avenue, a continuous route from L-Avjazzjoni Avenue towards Qormi.

The tunnel will eventually connect the westbound carriageway of Il-Kunsill Tal-Ewropa Road to the northbound carriageway of San Tumas Road, providing a direct and uninterrupted link from Santa Luċija/Marsa to Luqa/Qormi while avoiding oncoming traffic from other destinations in the same direction.

During a visit on the site, infrastructure minister, Aaron Farrugia highlighted that the area’s infrastructure is critical in ensuring Malta’s connectivity. “This project will further elevate Malta’s key infrastructure. It will prepare our country for present and future infrastructural challenges,” Farrugia said. The minister stated that attention will now be shifted to the tunnel in order to fully complete the project.

In June, Infrastructure Malta had explained that after the major infrastructure works are concluded, landscaping is set to take place in September, with October marking the end date for the Luqa Janction as well as the Kirkop Tunnels and Airport Intersection.