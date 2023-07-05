Developers complain public projects taking too long to complete

Public infrastructure projects are taking too long to complete, the developers’ lobby group has complained as it called for increased investment in capital projects.

The Malta Developers Association on Wednesday welcomed the latest public finance data that showed higher government tax revenues, adding the windfall should be invested in long-term projects that target sustainable economic growth.

But the suggestion also came with a warning over the length it is taking to complete public projects.

“Government must ensure that it returns to a system where infrastructure projects are completed in short periods as they are now tending to take too much time. As such, government needs to award bids not solely on price but increasingly on contractor delivery track record,” the MDA said.

The lobby group said that the country’s infrastructure has to be of an “adequate level” with more public investment in roads, pavements, cleanliness, IT connectivity, clean transport, maritime infrastructure, accessible open areas and improved air quality.

“Such projects are not short term and sometimes governments are not too keen on them, preferring spending money on projects with no long-term economic prospects,” the MDA noted.

It said government had the responsibility of coupling increased revenue with an increase in capital expenditure necessary for sustainable economic growth.