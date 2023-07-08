Steve Libreri is the new Commissioner for Welfare and Development of Prisoners

Steve Libreri has been appointed prison welfare commissioner, the Home Affairs Ministry announced on Saturday.

He was appointed by President George Vella on the recommendation from Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, following a decision made by cabinet.

Libreri brings with him 15 years of experience in the social sphere, having held various public sector positions.

Most recently, he served as the Director for the Directorate for the Child Protection Services at the Foundation for Social Welfare Services.

Libreri received his education from the University of Malta and the University of Leicester.

As the prison welfare commissioner, Libreri's primary responsibility is to ensure that the rights of prisoners at Corradino Correctional Facility are respected during their incarceration.

He will also have the authority to investigate any complaints lodged by inmates.

MaltaToday revealed that a new prison Prisoner Welfare Commissioner will be announced this week, on Sunday.

The position had been vacant since late April when the previous commissioner, Mauro Farrugia, resigned after only 12 weeks, citing personal circumstances.

Farrugia had taken over from Christopher Siegersma, who was promoted to the directorship of CCF earlier this year.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri congratulated Libreri on his new appointment and expressed his desire to strengthen the role of the commissioner in the coming years.

Camilleri also extended his gratitude to Farrugia for his contributions to the sector.

