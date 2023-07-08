ADPD renews calls for gender equality and justice

ADPD - The Green Party - reaffirmed its dedication to gender equality and justice, following the release of the mission statement by the UN Working Group on Discrimination Against Women and Girls (WGDAWG) regarding Malta.

Addressing a press conference in front of the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) offices on Saturday morning, ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci said she welcomed the UN experts' visit.

She highlighted the experts' perspectives and recommendations on addressing domestic violence and the underrepresentation of women in politics, which will be presented at the Human Rights Council in the future.

"We hope that this international solidarity towards issues affecting women and girls in Malta will help us to make up some ground for gender equality and justice," Gauci said.

She emphasized the significance of considering diverse perspectives on the issues faced by women and girls, as these concerns have remained largely taboo and stigmatized within the political realm.

"How are these issues perceived from outside Malta? These issues include the role of women in society, and the increased violence we face, both online and in person," she continued.

Drawing from her personal experiences, Gauci mentioned that she, along with other outspoken women in Maltese public life, had encountered hate and harassment for standing up for their beliefs.

"Despite this, I can confidently say that such comments do not deter me from persisting in my political commitments," she asserted.

However, Gauci also stressed the negative consequences of avoiding open discussions on these issues and treating them as taboo.

She argued that such silence only empowered those who wished to keep women's issues hidden and unresolved, leading to inadequate policies and legislation that fail to protect women's health.

Gauci specifically referenced the recent changes to Malta's abortion laws as an example of weak safeguarding measures.