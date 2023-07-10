Government sending the wrong message on large scale developments, PN MP tells parliament

Updated at 7:45pm with Opposition call for a division

Government is sending the wrong message in allowing big business to “do as they please” when carrying out large-scale developments, Nationalist MP Darren Carabott said.

“We are being asked to approve a concession which was built illegally, after it was completed, and after it started operating,” the MP said.

Parliament was discussing the approval for the transfer of public land to Fortina, against a €70,000 fine for the illegal occupation of the same land.

A concession to transfer reclaimed land to the Fortina Group to expand its lido is being discussed in parliament after the National Audit Office committee voted against the transfer last Monday.

He said government’s willingness to accept illegal developments is setting the wrong example. “What are we doing here? This is a clear example of how the country’s leadership works.”

“Do you imagine having a piece of land, someone files a permit, develops the land without you knowing about anything. When he’s done with the development, he comes to give you some money for it,” he said.

He said government should be giving private business a level playing field.

“This motion does not respect the common good,” Carabott said.

Addressing the House before the debate, Land Minister Silvio Schembri slammed the Opposition for being constantly against projects without giving a valid reason. “You can see a pattern in how they work. They always find a reason to vote against a project.”

Schembri insisted the government has two major reasons for being in favour of the project.

“The first is that the project will increase tourism of quality in the country, and the second being that a restaurant on the promenade has been dismantled with a public space replacing it,” he said.

Speaking in parliament, government Whip Andy Ellul reiterated Schembri’s comments on government’s drive for more quality tourism.

He also said government will continue to strive for economic growth.

“We know tourism is a chain, where everyone benefits both directly or indirectly. It is essential to have these types of services. It does not make sense to delay such important projects,” he said.

Ellul also slammed the “Nationalist establishment” for trying to create the economic downturn they have been trying to predict for years.

A final vote is set to be taken on Wednesday after the Opposition objected to government's request to signoff the concession and called a division.