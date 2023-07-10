Abela: Tunisia a crucial partner in tackling Mediterranean migration crisis

Prime Minister Robert Abela insisted Tunisia remains a crucial partner in tackling the Mediterranean migrant crisis.

In a bilateral meeting with the President of Tunisia Kais Saied and Prime Minister Najla Bouden, Abela said the root of illegal migration needs to be addressed comprehensively and collectively by those being affected by it.

The PM said Tunisia, a country which is also impacted by the migration crisis, remains a crucial partner in tackling the issue.

Tunisia, which is a major migration route to Europe, has come under criticism from rights groups after authorities rounded up refugees and asylum seekers and expelled them to a remote buffer zone at Tunisia’s border with Libya.

Earlier this week, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Tunisian security forces had collectively expelled several hundred African refugees and asylum seekers.

The group urged Tunisia to halt forced removals of sub-Saharan Africans and urgently enable access to humanitarian services for those sent to the dangerous border area.

Renewable energy cooperation

Prime Minister Robert Abela stated renewable sources are the future of energy technology.

Abela said Tunisia is a crucial partner in the development of such projects, which he said will benefit the people of both countries.

The leaders also discussed ongoing talks between the EU and Tunisia on a comprehensive partnership package focused on strengthening economic and trade ties, an energy partnership, migration and people-to-people contacts

Prime Minister Robert Abela was accompanied by Foreign Minister Ian Borg and Home Minister Byron Camilleri.