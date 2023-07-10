Speaker asks Karol Aquilina to leave parliament chamber after heated exchange

Karol Aquilina was asked to leave by the Speaker Anglu Farrugia following a ruling which the Nationalist MP described as “obscene” and “prejudiced”.

The clash arose after Farrugia denied a request by the Opposition to amend the motion calling for a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

Instead of the original motion, the government put forward an amendment emphasising its commitment to address the issues surrounding the incident and implementing reforms. The opposition wants to amend the government motion, and restore the request for a public inquiry.

Rejecting the opposition’s request, Farrugia said the government amendments had not been voted upon yet, and therefore could not be changed.

The decision led to a heated exchange between Farrugia and Aquilina, with the former threating to kickout the MP from the House. The sitting was then suspended.

When the sitting resumed, government Whip Andy Ellul requested a ruling on Aquilina’s behaviour. Aqulina said the Speaker should recuse himself from giving the ruling, given his involvement in the exchange.

No ruling has been given so far.