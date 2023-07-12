‘I felt uncomfortable staying there’: Rosianne Cutajar on Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry vote

Independent MP Rosianne Cutajar has said she could not bear remaining in parliament for the vote for a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

“I could not stomach staying there, I was shaking. I can’t imagine what she (Jean Paul’s mother) is going through,” Cutajar told this newspaper.

The now independent MP, who previously formed part of Labour parliamentary group, said she knew her vote wouldn’t make a difference, and decided to leave before it was taken.

“I felt uncomfortable,” she told this newspaper.

Sources who spoke to this newspaper said other government MPs had also expressed their reservations with voting against the motion, but decided to do so nonetheless.

Government on Wednesday rejected an Opposition motion calling for a Public Inquiry into the death of construction site victim Jean Paul Sofia.

The motion was first tabled in the House by the Opposition last Thursday, but following a heated debate the government put forward an amendment emphasising parliament’s commitment to address the issues surrounding the incident and implementing reforms.

The government’s amendment also urges the inquiring magistrate to conclude her investigation as quickly as possible and stresses the importance of holding those responsible for the incident accountable for their actions.

The government’s amendment received parliamentary approval given its seat majority, with the Opposition voting against.