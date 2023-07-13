Kyle Curmi denies political claims after photos with Prime Minister's daughter

Love Island Malta contestant Kyle Curmi distanced himself from any political claims behind photos which went viral on Thursday morning.

Curmi had uploaded selfies with Prime Minister Robert Abela’s daughter, Giorgia Mae, during an orchestra concert at Girgenti Palace.

While Curmi's social media activity is typically light-hearted and centred around his personal life, this unexpected twist has thrust him into the spotlight unintentionally.

“When I opened my socials and realised what Is going on, I removed the story immediately,” Curmi wrote on his Instagram stories.

He cited two main concerns which prompted him to remove the photograph: Giorgia, whom he referred to as an "innocent child," and Jean Paul Sofia’s family who moments earlier rejected a public inquiry into the death of their relative.

Parliament rejected an Opposition motion calling for a Public Inquiry into the death of construction site victim Jean Paul Sofia.

Curmi's fellow Love Island Malta contestant, Marie Christine Caruana, was also seen in a selfie with Giorgia Mae, which she subsequently removed from all her social media accounts.

Curmi explained how after appearing on Love Island Malta, they started being invited to events, including the event in question, organised to raise funds for animal welfare groups.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with MaltaToday, PM Robert Abela admitted that it was insensitive to attend the orchestra concert at Girgenti Palace hours after voting down a public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s death. He also said that he should not have gone out of respect to the parents of Jean Paul Sofia.