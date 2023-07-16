Grech: PL MPs should have anticipated consequences of opposing Sofia's Public Inquiry

Bernard Grech suggested that Labour MPs facing angry backlash after opposing a public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s death, should have considered the consequences beforehand.

"Obviously, you will receive backlash, but you should have known this before the vote on Wednesday," Grech commented in response to MaltaToday's main story on Sunday.

A handful of MPs who spoke to MaltaToday on condition of anonymity to be able to speak freely, reported receiving angry emails and messages from constituents following Wednesday’s parliamentary vote.

“There is backlash and it is also coming from our own grassroots because they perceive our position as lacking empathy towards Jean Paul Sofia’s parents,” a Cabinet member told MaltaToday.

Sofia was killed when a building under construction at the Corradino Industrial Estate collapsed last December. Since then, his mother, Isabelle Bonnici, has campaigned relentlessly to have a public inquiry into the tragic death but Prime Minister Robert Abela has refused, insisting the ongoing magisterial inquiry was the best route to achieve justice.

But the Cabinet member who spoke to this newspaper said the government did not explain its stand well in the run up to Wednesday’s vote.

“Unfortunately, we mishandled this and for weeks the Prime Minister was too focused on legalisms, coming across as cold and disinterested in what a grieving mother had to say.”

Speaking on NET FM, the Opposition and Nationalist Party leader stated that Robert Abela is not as connected to the people as he believes himself to be.

Hinting to MaltaToday's Sunday editorial, Bernard Grech commented that he would not boast that the PN stands on the right side of history.

"It's not just about the government being on the wrong side of history; every day Robert Abela refuses to hold a public inquiry is another day that weakens the pursuit of truth."

'Isabelle Bonnici approached PN after three months of persistent appeals to the Prime Minister'

According to Grech, Isabelle Bonnici persistently tried to convince the Prime Minister to help her for three months before seeking support from the Opposition party.

"I initially supported Isabelle, and when she asked for my help, I opened my door wide for her. I promised to stand by her side and exert pressure on the relevant authorities," he said, recalling a meeting he had with Isabelle Bonnici in March.

Grech expressed his disappointment at the seemingly indifferent attitude of the Prime Minister towards a mother who publicly pleaded for help and shed tears. He questioned the Prime Minister's decision to turn away a troubled father and mother, emphasizing the emotional toll it took on them.

Explaining the differences between a public inquiry and a magisterial inquiry, Grech stated that a public inquiry would seek clarification on who was responsible for granting permissions and land allocation, among other critical questions.

Grech argued that the state and its institutions should not shy away from scrutiny, and he criticized any attempts to impede transparency and accountability.

The Opposition Leader concluded by emphasizing the importance of uncovering the truth and ensuring justice for all parties involved in the Jean Paul Sofia case.

He called for an impartial investigation to shed light on the "mysteries surrounding the case," highlighting the public's right to know the facts.