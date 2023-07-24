Benghajsa masts which helped allies win World War 2 could be dismantled

The Benghajsa masts used during World War II to transmit encrypted messages could be dismantled over safety concerns raised by Malta Air Traffic Services.

The 10 masts – nine timber and one steel - formed an integral part of the British military communications station in Benghajsa that played a crucial role in the Second World War.

MATS, a government agency, is citing safety concerns to justify their removal and eventual storage.

However, MATS is also proposing the erection of three 35m-high communication steel towers in the same area.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage is insisting that “all avenues for the restoration and conservation” of the masts are explored before their total dismantling is considered.

“At most, the dismantling should be limited to the more dangerous and deteriorated parts of the pylons,” the SCH said in its reaction to the planning application.

The restoration of the pylons and the underground station was envisaged in a planning permit for the creation of a public park in Benghajsa issued in 2021.

Moreover, when announcing the public park project in a press conference in 2019 former Ministers Jose Herrera and Konrad Mizzi had referred to the regeneration of the communication station “as a tourist attraction” on land owned by Malta Air Traffic Services.

The Benghisa Transmitting Station which was built by the Royal Air Force to transmit encrypted messages to all parts of the empire was used between 1940 and 1976. The station included an underground facility and several timber and steel lattice towers above ground.

According to the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage the whole site, which is largely intact is of significant historic and military architectural value warranting preservation.

In fact, the Planning Authority is presently considering the scheduling of the entire telecommunications centre.

A Project Description Statement (PDS) presented by government entity Parks Malta government in 2020 had described the masts as “the most striking elements within the site” while noting that the masts “are in need of restoration and/or conservation.”

But MATS now argues that all pylons within the site must be removed due to safety concerns citing dangers to both MATS staff and the general public accessing the site. MATS also argues that the site operational requirements should take precedence over the approved application for the creation of the new public park, which foresees the restoration of the masts.