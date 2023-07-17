Joseph Muscat diverges from Labour Party stance on Sofia public inquiry

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat feels a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia should be held after a magisterial inquiry is concluded.

“I believe however that after allowing the magisterial inquiry to take its course and following its conclusion, there should be a public inquiry,” Muscat told the Times.

The former PM said Abela’s position is “technically correct and legally sound”.

Muscat said the public inquiry should look into the construction industry as a whole.

“Rather its remit needs to be widened to look into all the deaths in the construction industry over the years and establish responsibilities. Mohammed ElKhateeb and others are entitled to justice as much as anyone else,” he said.

Mohammed Kasem Hashem Alkhateeb, lost his life while at Mater Dei Hospital after falling from a storey height in a construction site in Rabat. A magisterial inquiry is ongoing and police are investigating.

Earlier on Monday, the General Workers Union announced it will attend the vigil for Jean Paul Sofia.