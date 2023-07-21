Catania route: Air Malta says 10 flights cancelled

Further flight cancellations have been imposed by the Italian airport authority on airlines and flight schedules to and from Catania Airport as a result of the recent fire at Fontanarossa.

The airline said as a result of the recent fire in Catania Airport, disruption to flight schedules is ongoing and is expected to continue for some days.

Due to aircraft movement limitations imposed on airlines by Catania Airport, the below flights on the 22nd, 23rd, and 24, 25th July have been cancelled:

• 22nd July KM640 Malta to Catania departing at 06:00hrs is cancelled.

• 22nd July KM641 Catania to Malta departing at 07:25hrs is cancelled.

• 23rd July KM640 Malta to Catania departing at 06:00hrs is cancelled.

• 23rd July KM641 Catania to Malta departing at 07:25hrs is cancelled.

• 24th July KM642 Malta to Catania departing at 22:00hrs is cancelled.

• 24th July KM643 Catania to Malta departing at 23:25hrs is cancelled.

• 25th July KM642 Malta to Catania departing at 22:00hrs is cancelled.

• 25th July KM643 Catania to Malta departing at 23:25hrs is cancelled.

• 25th July KM644 Malta to Catania departing at 15:05hrs is cancelled.

• 25th July KM645 Catania to Malta departing at 16:30hrs is cancelled.

“This is an ongoing situation with more information to be updated as and when received,” Air Malta said.

Those passengers who wish to rebook their tickets to another flight or date or change the destination, can contact Air Malta Call Centre on 00356 21662211, Monday to Friday from 08.00 to 20.00 and Saturday and Sunday to 08.00 to 18.00. Passengers who booked their flight directly through Air Malta and wish to opt for a monetary refund, are requested to send an email to [email protected]. If the flight was booked through a travel agent, passengers can contact the travel agency and ask them to submit a refund request on their behalf.