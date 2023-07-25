Fatal heatwave: at least four deaths recorded as mercury soars across the country

Four persons have died over the weekend as a direct result of the sweltering temperatures which have swept Malta over the past week.

A health ministry spokesperson confirmed that between the 22 and 23 July, one death was attributed to hyperthermia.

Hyperthermia is an elevated body temperature above the normal range, leading to symptoms like sweating, dehydration, rapid breathing, and confusion. If not promptly treated, it can progress to heat exhaustion or heatstroke and become life-threatening.

The spokesperson also confirmed that three other patients had dehydration as one of the main causes of their death.

Magisterial inquries into the deaths have been launched.

Europe is experiencing some of the hottest temperatures of summer 2023 so far, as a 'heat dome' expands over the southern half of the continent. This weather pattern allows a warm air mass to build up under a high-pressure system, creating stable and dry conditions.

Temperatures on Tuesday reached a high of 42°C, with the Met Office issuing a red weather warning for the second consecutive day.

The problem was further exacerbated with multiple areas across the country experiencing prolonged power cuts, with certain localities like Naxxar spending 12 hours without any electricity at one stretch.

Sources who spoke to this newspaper said the persons were found dead at their personal household, but the health ministry could not confirm the information.

During the period 22 and 23 July, there were 34 deaths and most deaths were due to cardiovascular conditions or chronic exacerbations of other chronic conditions, according to the spokesperson.

“The health authorities are again alerting on the effect of the heatwave on the health of everyone but especially vulnerable persons and to take actions that protect health and seek medical support if they have any signs or symptoms of heat effects,” he said.

The ministry on Monday, issued a health warning on the nigh temperatures, urging people to stay inside.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called on government to declare a state of emergency, and put police, army and every public building with energy at disposal of the nation.