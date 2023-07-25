Grech: PM must declare state of national emergency and exit ‘holiday mode’

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called on the prime minister to declare a national state of emergency as Malta and Gozo reel under an unstoppable wave of nationwide power cuts.

Grech addressed a press conference in Birzebbugia right opposite the bay hosting the Delimara power plant, to call on Abela to “get out of holiday mode”.

“The PM must declare a national state of emergency, open the lines of communication to people experiencing serious problems due to water and energy issues, because no pecuniary compensation will make good for what they are enduring; and put the police, army and public buildings with energy at the disposal of the public.”

Grech said Abela had failed the country by not investing in the electricity distribution system of the country that was now buckling under the pressure of July’s soaring temperatures and the climate crisis, and numerous technical faults in underground cable channels.

“It is shameful that even Mater Dei Hospital, Malta’s only public hospital, has had to endure a power cut.”

The Chamber of Commerce has asked national employers and workers’ associations and unions at the Malta Council for Social and Economic Development to set up a meeting with urgency to discuss the power cuts that have afflicted the Maltese islands.

13 underground cable faults have been identified by Enemalta technical teams during extensive repairs to the electricity distribution network as blackouts plagued the Maltese islands.

On Monday night, Naxxar, Mosta and Ħandaq went dark as another 13 underground cable faults were registered. It was the second week of power cuts and network difficulties which Enemalta said is being caused by the ongoing heatwave.