Social partners to convene for emergency meeting over power cuts

Government will be meeting with social partners to discuss recent power cuts, energy distribution, and climate change today.

The emergency meeting will be held at Castille at noon, and all social partners in the forum will be participating in the meeting.

Speaking to MaltaToday on Wednesday, Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) chair David Xuereb said the agenda will be focused on power cuts, energy, distribution, but also climate change mitigation and adaptation.

“The overall issue goes beyond energy and power cuts,” Xuereb said, explaining that the meeting will also focus on “short-to-medium term solutions” to energy and climate change.

The Prime Minister will also be participating in the meeting.

It was the Chamber of Commerce that, on Tuesday, asked national employers and workers’ associations to set up a meeting with urgency to discuss recent power cuts across Malta and Gozo.

The Chamber said it was worried about the current situation precipitated by nationwide power outages that have been experienced continuously over the past days, leaving business and the general public in paralysis.

More to follow.