Sicilian hills on fire as climate crisis brings Mediterranean chaos

Italian firefighters have battled devastating storms in the north of the country and rampant and fatal wildfires in parts of the south that claimed four lives in Sicily and one in Milan, in the north.

Weather abnormalities from the climate crisis saw gales of up to 110kph hitting Milan, damaging the iconic Castello Sforzesco, with a 16-year-old girl killed by a falling tree while sleeping in a tent during a scout camp in Cedegolo, near Brescia.

In Sicily, while Palermo’s Falcone Borsellino airport reopened to departing flights, incoming flights remain suspended due to a strong Scirocco southerly wind.

The airport was closed overnight after wildfires in the hills around Palermo reached the perimeter fence, with even Palermo’s Cervello hospital pavilion becing evacuated due to a nearby hillside wildfire on Contrada Inserra.

Firefighters were also engaged in operations to extinguish the fires threatening the hospital.

An 88-year-old woman died of heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation at San Martino delle Scale near Palermo after fire fighters were unable to reach her flat due to the flames. A 98-year-old man also died in the Calabrian village of Cardeto due to the fires that are affecting the hilly area near Reggio Calabria. The man fell victim to the flames while his daughter and son-in-law were slightly injured but were saved. The victim, who was bedridden, died from the flames that reached the countryside house where he lived.

Two charred bodies, Salvatore Cometa, 78, and Teresa Monastero, 76, were found in a rundown shack in Cinisi not far from the airport.

The Palermo provincial health authority (ASP), said high temperatures and the presence of smoke generated by the numerous fires, could lead to the onset of cardio-circulatory and respiratory disorders in the exposed population.

Also in Sicily, five homes threatened by a wildfire were evacuated near Messina in the northeastern tip of the island. The five residences, surrounded by flames, were evacuated in a hamlet of Santo Stefano di Camastra.

A large wildfire developed in Catania, where the airport was recently closed due to a recent fire, with the local mayor calling for the intervention of Canadair water-dumping planes.

Some 2,000 people were evacuated from three hotels at Vieste in Puglia due to another menacing wildfire. Tourists left the Residence Gattarella, Hotel Portonovo and Hotel Gargano to go to a gym in the centre of Vieste, set up by the municipality so that they can spend the night.

Climate concerns

Italinan President Sergio Mattarella and his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou jointly expressed their “strong concern” over the climate emergency that is affecting the Mediterranean.

The two heads of state expressed strong concern over the climate emergency and stressed the need for a joint initiative by Southern European countries to tackle climate risks in the Mediterranean.

“Mattarella responded positively to the proposal. Greece and Italy can create a joint front to raise awareness among the EU, other Mediterranean countries and the international community in order to act more quickly and effectively,” the statement said.

Greece has been battling devastating wildfires driven by intense heat on the islands of Evia, Corfu and Rhodes.