Met Office: Strong wind warning expected on Saturday morning

The Met Office is expected to issue a strong wind warning on Saturday morning, with temperatures dropping to a minimum of 24°C.

On Saturday, Malta will enjoy mainly sunny conditions, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 28°C during the day and a comfortable minimum of 24°C at night.

However, strong northwest winds are expected to sweep the Maltese islands.

Sunday will bring another day of sunny weather with temperatures reaching a high of 28°C and a low of 24°C. Once again, there will be rather strong northwest winds, so anyone planning outdoor activities is advised to take caution.

The increase in the wind speed observed between Friday and Saturday is the result of a trough of low pressure developing over northern Italy and extending towards the Balkans together with the Azores high extending up to Libya, a MET Office spokesperson said.

This will cause an increase in the wind speed together with the influx of cooler air from the Atlantic, which will impact the Maltese Islands.

A strong wind warning will be issued on Saturday morning.