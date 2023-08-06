Armenian community calls for Malta's backing in ongoing crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh

Malta’s Armenian community held a peaceful demonstration on Wednesday calling for the opening of the Lachin Corridor which is the sole route through which 120,000 ethnic Armenian residents in the Nagorno-Karabakh region get essential goods and services.

The small community gathered in front of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs to raise awareness and seek support for the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

It urged the Maltese government to use its diplomatic channels and international influence to address the urgent situation and support the opening of the Lachin corridor.

“By taking a strong stance in international forums, Malta can play a crucial role in advocating for the rights and wellbeing of the affected civilians in Nagorno Karabakh,” the community said.

Since 12 December 2022, the Lachin Corridor has been blocked by Azerbaijani military forces, leading to an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe, with supplies being halted, shelves empty, and medicine unavailable.

In a press release the community said it is actively participating in discussions in various international organizations Malta is a member of, calling for immediate attention to the “critical situation”.

It said that for over a week, approximately 400 tonnes of vital humanitarian aid have been unable to reach the Armenian population due to the blockade of the only supply road by the Azerbaijani government.

“Innocent lives are at risk as essential supplies, including food and medicine, are cut off, leaving the region in a state of extreme distress and peril. Both the International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordered Azerbaijan to open the corridor, however, despite the court's order, the corridor has not been implemented by Azerbaijan, leading to concerns about the protection of human rights,” the community said.

It emphasised that children are among the most vulnerable victims, suffering due to the severe shortage of food and basic medicine. Elderly individuals are not receiving the support they need, as there are no supplies available.

The crisis has left the region without transportation options, as there is no petrol, and people are forced to wait for hours in long queues, just to purchase a single loaf of bread for their families.

"We cannot stand idly by while innocent lives, especially children and the elderly, suffer the consequences of this devastating blockade," said Anna, a member of the Armenian community in Malta.

"As part of this multicultural and compassionate nation, we seek Malta's solidarity and support to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches the affected population swiftly."

In July 2022 the European Commission embraced the autocratic regime of Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev, as its search for gas in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine took Ursula von der Leyen to Baku.

There, the EC president and energy commissioner for energy Kadri Simson, met Aliyev to sign a new Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy in a bid to move away Europe away from Russian fossil fuels.

Since 2014, Malta has sourced gas through Azerbaijan’s trading arm in Geneva, SOCAR, a deal tainted by corruption accusations linked to Muscat’s closest allies in government at the time the Panama Papers broke.

The community also called for the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola's support, asking her to highlight the gravity of the humanitarian crisis.

“As the highest-ranking official in the European Parliament, her support can garner greater international attention and mobilize action to resolve the situation,” the community said.

It said that it is determined to use peaceful protests and advocacy to raise awareness and make a difference.

"We believe that the international community, including Malta and the European Parliament, can play a decisive role in ending the suffering of the vulnerable population in Nagorno Karabakh,” it said.

Malta is both a United Nations member state and a member of the UN Security Council.

“The Armenian community calls upon all concerned citizens, media outlets, and international organizations to unite in solidarity and amplify their voices to end the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh.”