MaltaToday website records average of 1.7 million monthly visitors in first six months of 2023

The MaltaToday website recorded a monthly average of 1.7 million visitors in the first six months of 2023, according to data provided by online analytics website Semrush.

Data shows that maltatoday.com.mt was the second most visited website in Malta from January to June, with a total of 10.2 million visits. Only Times of Malta surpassed MaltaToday.

Semrush data shows Lovin Malta ranked third with 3.2 million visitors on their website, while Newsbook had 3 million visitors since the beginning of the year.

Average monthly viewership on maltatoday.com.mt stood at 1.6 million views between January and June of this year.

The MaltaToday website also had 1.7 million unique visitors this year, with 436,000 new visitors in April alone. Unique visitors on websites refer to the count of individual, distinct users who access the site within a specified time period, regardless of how many times they visit.

MaltaToday also boasts of the best bounce rate of major news portals in the country, with a six-month average of 37%.

Bounce rate is a website analytics metric that indicates the percentage of visitors who leave a site without interacting or navigating to other pages. A low bounce rate is desirable because it indicates better user experience and can lead to higher conversions and more significant interaction with a website.

Times of Malta ranked second with a bounce rate of 42%, and The Shift News ranked third with 56%.

“The figures encourage us to continue providing users with timely and in-depth news reportage that puts forward the facts, analysis them and provides context to help readers understand the world around them,” MaltaToday Executive Editor Kurt Sansone said.

“The low bounce rate shows that users stick around for longer when visiting MaltaToday, a sign of high engagement with the varied content we provide – from incisive political stories to intelligent takes on lighter issues,” he added.

The statistics show that MaltaToday is the second most visited Maltese news website and continues to be a sound port of call for those who want to keep informed about the community they live in.

MaltaToday's editorial team thanks the loyal readership of our newspaper. Your unwavering loyalty and engagement inspire us to deliver reliable news and insightful articles. We are grateful for your trust and look forward to continuing to provide insightful journalism and in-depth investigations.