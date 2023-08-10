Abela: Government to amend planning laws to ensure no development is carried out at Ħondoq

The government has announced that in the coming weeks it will be launching the process to ensure no development is carried out at Ħondoq ir-Rummien.

“Government wants to ensure that Ħondoq ir-Rummien is not developed. This is a promise which must be kept,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said during a visit of the area. He was accompanied by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Qala major Paul Buttigieg.

Last week, the Court of Appeal confirmed the rejection of an appeal by the developers in the ongoing saga at Ħondoq ir-Rummien in Gozo.

After 22 years, the Appeals Court upheld the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal’s reconfirmed rejection from the Planning Authority board of the Ħondoq ir-Rummien project.

Abela said the area should have never been included in the 2006 local plans, saying the government’s decision going forward will continue to preserve Gozo and her residents.

He noted the Planning Authority since 2013 has always rejected any type of development in the area, but there was no assurance that projects would not be approved in the future.

“That is why there is the need for a clear message against any development in the area,” Abela said.

Abela said that this government has always remained consistent against development in Ħondoq and he thanked Buttigieg for his tireless work to defend Ħondoq from development.

He also Abela noted how the government had invested €11 million to give Gozo its first Reverse Osmosis plant at Ħondoq.

