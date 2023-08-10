Grech reiterates calls for changing economic model for a better life in Malta

The Nationalist Party has once again urged changes in Malta's economic model, which, according to Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, should be based on quality rather than quantity.

In an interview on Net FM, Grech said that the country's families and youths deserve a better life and a good future in Malta. He also called for the country to "be free of the small clique that's hanging on to power," as the country needs firm hands at its helm.

Grech claimed that while the current administration benefits from already-existing economic pillars, it did not prepare for or anticipate the emergence of new ones that would further support the economy.

Instead, Grech said, government is only concerned with importing more foreign workers, which is degrading the standard of living in the country.

The PN leader said that the PN has previously discussed diversifying Malta's economy and benefitting from the meta-verse, eSports, artificial intelligence, and other economic sectors that do not exacerbate Malta's environmental problems. Grech stated that the PN would continue to work on enhancing its prior electoral platform in preparation for the next general election.

The Opposition Leader also made reference to the PN's Independence Day Theme, "Ħajja Aħjar f'Pajjiżna", (A better life in our country) as he pledged a better life for self-employed people, youths, the elderly and workers.

Grech also stated that his government would work to address anomalies in pensions, as well as more attention to people who undergo chemotherapy, where he thanked the Community Chest Fund for its work in this sector.