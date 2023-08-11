PN: Local councils facing ‘uncontrollable’ rubbish problem

The Nationalist Party wants government to address the “uncontrollable” rubbish problem facing a number of localities in the county.

It said councils are being faced by “immense pressure” without having any control over the situation, which is in turn affecting the country’s reputation.

The issue was flagged during a press conference by local councils spokesperson Charles Bonello, Swieqi Mayor Noel Muscat, Sliema Mayor John Pillow and St Julian’s Mayor Guido Dalli. Eastern region committee president Anthony Chircop was also present.

They said a number of business owners have said the issue has been ongoing for a long time, but now the situation has escalated to the point where residents are frustrated.

“Unfortunately, Local Councils have never received proper attention, despite all the complaints they have made to the authorities,” the mayors said.

Speakers at the press conference emphasised the need for discussions between government and local councils for a solution to be found.

“We need solutions,” they said.

Earlier on Friday, PN MP Eve Borg Bonello also highlighted the rubbish problem facing a number of localities in Malta.

In a video posted to her social media profiles, the MP said residents have complained of rubbish piles and rats.

“Rats and rubbish, that is the reality we’re living with, the reality of several residents living in touristic areas: Sliema, St Julian’s, Swieqi, San Ġwann, Msida, Ta’ Xbiex, Gżira – the list goes on and on,” she said. “Something has to change. These areas have been infested with garbage and foul smells.”

Borg Bonello continued by directly calling out Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, saying that she is a “pseudo green warrior who recently faced a national embarrassment” over several power cuts which occurred during a serious heatwave.

“When is the Minister going to take action? What are you waiting for Miriam Dalli? Please, do the job you’re paid for,” she concluded.