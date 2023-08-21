NSO: 1,062 workplace accidents in first six months of 2023

During the first six months of 2023, a total of 1,062 persons were involved in a non-fatal accident at work, figures released by the National Statistics Office show.

The number of claims in respect of non-fatal accidents at work in the first half of 2023 decreased by 102, or 8.8%, compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

A decrease in fatal work accidents was also recorded, with only one in the first six months of 2023, compared to nine in 2022.

The majority of these accidents occurred in the manufacturing sector (14%), while another 13.5% occurred in the transportation and storage sector followed by the human health and social work activities sector (12.3%).

32.8% of those involved in an accident at work were absent from work for three days or less, while those absent from work for 21 days or more amounted to 18.5%.

The largest share of accidents at work during the reference period involved persons working in elementary occupations (22.1%) followed by craft and related trades workers (21.4%).

29.6% of the accidents involved persons in the 35 to 44 age-bracket.

Nearly one-third of all recorded accidents affected the Back, including spine and vertebra in the back. Wounds and superficial injuries, and dislocations, sprains and strains were the most common types of injuries, amounting to 666 and 308 cases respectively.

Figures show during the first half of 2023, 30% of workplace accidents took place in enterprises with 500 or more employees.