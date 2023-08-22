Regulator approves higher postal rates

Local postage rates will increase by 1c as from Monday 28 August and those for froeign outbound mail by 10c, Maltapost announced on Tuesday.

The new rates mean that the local postage rate is now 38c for letters up to 50g in weight. Sending a similar letter overseas will now incur a cost of €1.50, up 10c.

Other tariff changes were announced for domestic and foreign bound bulk mail and parcels.

Maltapost said the changes were approved by the Malta Communications Authority, the regulator.