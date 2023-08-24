Grech lashes out at 'inaction of police,' 48 hours after election fraud claim

The fraud allegations brought forward in a recent court application need to be thoroughly investigated by the police, opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Thursday.

Taking to Facebook, Grech expressed his dismay that, after 48 hours since the initial claims were disclosed by a whistleblower, no response had been received from the police commissioner.

The whistleblower, in statements made on Tuesday, unveiled a potentially criminal conspiracy involving the transfer of ID cards of deceased foreign-born Maltese citizens to other foreign residents.

Allegedly, these cards were then exploited for voting in favour of the Labour Party.

The whistleblower detailed that this intricate scheme involved substantial monetary transactions and even presented a roster of individuals purportedly implicated in the scheme.

On Thursday Grech said that this situation amounted to a scandal that “shook the very bedrock of democracy within Malta.”

"Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà should wake up and ensure that the police investigate the allegations impartially" Grech said, adding that the PL and Prime Minister Robert Abela should also request an investigation, unless they had something to hide.