Maltese scholar takes legal action against Norma Saliba's ‘illegal and unqualified’ headship

Maltese language expert Mark Amaira filed a judicial protest on Thursday over the appointment of Norma Saliba as the head of a new centre for the language.

Arguing that this was done despite not having any qualifications in language and following the creation of the post without any consultation, Amaira filed the judicial protest against Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, the Centre for the Maltese Language, the National Council of the Maltese Language and the State Advocate.

Norma Saliba became head after resigning as TVM head of news, three years into the job and following reports of clashes with the broadcaster’s executive chairman, Mark Sammut.

Announcing her resignation weeks ago, Saliba said she had been targeted by a “character assassination campaign.”

In the judicial protest, the expert said the government appointed Saliba without due process and without basing it on merits, qualifications and experience.

He said this could potentially damage his prospects and held the authorities responsible for damages he may face.

Describing this as “irresponsible and insulting,” Amaira also said the government was turning Maltese language graduates and academics into “beggars,”

“By its actions and the way the law was drawn up without consultation, the government is claiming to have an absolute and sacrosanct right to choose a person not qualified in the Maltese language to lead a team of Maltese language experts and academics,” Amaira said.

He stressed that the council should have never permitted the government to steamroll over it, and gave authorities one week to reverse Saliba’s “illegal” appointment before warning them of further legal action.

The judicial protest was signed by lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta.