Elderly man grievously injured after being hit by car driven by a 74-year-old woman

The victim was rushed to hospital as police investigations are still ongoing

25 August 2023, 5:35pm
by Staff Reporter

A 63-year-old man has sustained grievous injuries after he was hit by a car in Mosta on Friday. 

The incident happened at around 3:00pm in Triq il-Ballut, Mosta. 

Preliminary studies show that the 63-year-old man who lives in Naxxar was hit by Suzuki Ignis driven by a 74-year-old woman who lives in Birzebbuġa. The victim was aided by a medical team and was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

