Italian father settles bill for son’s dine-and-dash folly in Malta with €250 donation

The father of an Italian youngster who failed to pay a restaurant bill in Malta has gotten in touch with the jilted restaurateur to settle his son's dues.

The settlement comes in the form of a €250 donation to Arka Foundation, in agreement with the owners of Pasta and Co., a restaurant in Msida.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Pasta and Co. owner Bertrand Gatt said the incident happened last Friday, when the group of five Sicilian young men dined at his restaurant, only to flee before paying the bill.

The group were caught fleeing the restaurant on the establishment’s CCTV cameras, and a police report was made.

The owners of the restaurant, recognising the group’s Sicilian accent, notified the Corriere di Ragusa about the incident.

After reading the article, the father of one of the young men behind the incident, reached out to the owners to settle the bill.

“In the evening we received a call from the father of one of the boys as he had recognised his son from the photos. He was very apologetic and offered to pay the €100,” Gatt told this newspaper. “We told him to make a donation to Arka Foundation in Gozo and gave him their IBAN number.”

He said the father called back saying he appreciated the restaurant’s approach and instead made a donation of €250.