Glass panes fall from Mercury Towers onto the streets below

Glass panes that were being installed at one of the buildings part of the Mercury Towers project, fell to the street below on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 2:30pm in Triq Gort, St Julians, leaving the street covered in glass shards. No one was injured in the incident, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The Mercury Towers project is owned by controversial developer Joseph Portelli.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Phil Pearson who witnessed the ordeal said he and his co-workers, were working at the building opposite, when they heard a loud noise in the street.

“We looked out of the fourth-floor window and see the street filled with glass shards, with some even bouncing up and hitting the fourth-floor balcony,” he said.

Pearson said that when they looked up, they could see workers frantically telling people to get off the street.

“Buses were reversing. People were running. Traffic was blocked, it was a crazy scene,” he said. “About a minute later two smaller parts of the glass also fell into the street.”

He said workers were installing glass onto the building despite the very strong winds. “Workers didn't explain anything to anyone in the street, they were just backing people up as far as they could, while also trying to push traffic back. I saw a lot of workers phoning people, and they looked panicked,” he said.

More to follow.