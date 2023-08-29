Civil servants obliged to swiftly reply to emails from public, Ombudsman says

The Ombudsman has reminded public administration personnel over their obligation to reply to emails sent to them by people requesting their services or help.

The statement comes after the Ombudsman said in his statement that he and his commissioners have received numerous complaints over failure by the Public Administration to reply or to reply within a reasonable time, to queries sent by email to public officers or other persons to whom the Public Administration Act applies.

“Each incoming request for information or guidance received through e-mail is to be checked and acknowledged within one working day from the time they are received,” regulations state. “Whenever a received request is incomplete, the client shall be duly informed of the required missing data/documentation, within one working day from the time of the receipt of the request.”

Incoming requests or queries which can be addressed by the receiving organisation, and decisions thereof do not require further consultation, shall be replied in full within one working day from their receipt.

When requests / queries are of a complex nature, a final reply shall be provided as follows: By not later than three working days from the date of the receipt of the query, this timeframe may be extended to five working days, for reasonably justified reasons and this timeframe may be extended up to ten working days for exceptional and reasonably justified reasons.

In exceptional cases, the respective Permanent Secretary may concede a longer period, depending on the nature of the case; for instance, in issues regarding due diligence, and legal aspects. In such instances, the respective Permanent Secretary should inform the Quality of Service Directorate of these exemptions.

“In all cases requiring a delay in the provision of a final reply, for justifiable reasons, the client shall invariably be informed that their request is being processed and that owing to the nature of the case, more time is required for a final decision or reply to be provided,” regulation reads.

Automatic out-of-office replies should invariably be used when an officer is absent from the office for a period of one or more working days. In the out-of-office replies, officers shall indicate when they are expecting to be back in office, and the name and contact details of the officer who can be contacted in their stead. Out-of-office messages should be both in the Maltese and English languages.

“It is hoped the conscientious adherence to these directives will see to the total elimination of complaints which refer to delays in replies to emails,” the statement concluded.