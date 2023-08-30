Maltapost changes tariffs: Newspaper, magazine publishers face steep postal rate increase

Newspaper and magazine publishers will face a 111% increase in postal fees after Maltapost introduced new rates as authorised by the Malta Communications Authority (MCA).

In a recent announcement that has sent ripples among publishers, Maltapost revealed that changes to their tariff structure will see the discontinuation of specially reduced postage rates for newspaper post items.

Effective from Monday, August 28, the distribution of newspapers and magazines via mail will no longer benefit from reduced rates, marking a transition to weight-based charges according to standard postage rates.

Prior to the change, locally-registered newspapers paid 18c for every copy not exceeding 100g, and 15c for every additional 50g or fraction thereof per copy.

Now, locally-registered newspapers will pay between 38c to €2.21 for letters and newspapers weighing up to 200g.

This decision is anticipated to have an impact on a media houses, NGOs and religious groups that rely on cost-effective postage for the distribution of magazines, pamphlets, and newsletters.

For the newspaper and magazine publishers, this shift signifies an end to the budgetary advantage that the specially reduced rate of postage provided. The change will inevitably lead to increased operational costs, impacting the overall expenses related to the production and distribution of print media.

Meanwhile, NGOs that publish newsletters or magazines in schools and door-to-door will also face a financial challenge. Religious groups that frequently distribute magazines, pamphlets, and devotionals could similarly experience difficulties.

In comments to MaltaToday, the Malta Communications Authority said it had published a consultation document on ‘sustainable universal postal services’ before affirming the changes, and that the public were invited to provide input on the proposed decisions.

“This document listed the basis of the proposals being made by MaltaPost, which included the financial challenges currently being faced by universal postal services. By the conclusion of the consultation, no stakeholder responses were received.”

According to the MCA website, the consultation ran from August 14-24 throughout the Santa Marija festa and shutdown. However, the decision to approve the changes was published by the authority on August 21.