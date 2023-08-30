[WATCH] Rubbish crisis: Dalli says issue needs 'everyone’s contribution' to be resolved

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli has said the rubbish crisis needs the contribution and effort from everyone involved in order to be resolved.

“The issue is being felt in certain localities, and it stems from a number of issues including short lets and enforcement. Government is aware of the issue, and will address them,” she said.

A number of residents across the country, but mostly from the regions of Sliema, St Julian’s and Swieqi have been complaining of a rubbish crisis that is affecting their localities.

On Monday evening, Sliema residents held a protest calling for immediate action from the authorities.

Fielding questions from the media on Tuesday, the minister insisted government discussions are underway with a number of stakeholders involved to ensure the issue is resolved.

She insisted government, regions, residents, councils and businesses all have a role to play, and the effort must be made by everyone involved.

Dalli said the government will continue insisting on waste separation efforts.

“We want waste to be separated in the country, so we can increase our recycling efforts. We have to continue this effort so less waste is dumped into landfills,” the minister said.

Dalli was also evasive when asked to react to statements made by Wasteserv CEO Richard Bilocca, who suggested people complaining about bad odours from the organic waste bag at home can freeze it until the next collection day.

“It is a resource which can be used for compost and for energy generation, and the effort should be made as a nation to use this resource,” she said. “We have to address the problem, and insist on waste separation.