[WATCH] Sliema residents protest: ‘How can we live like this, it’s inhumane’

Sliema residents have reached a breaking point due to the continuously expanding overpopulation and the stagnant infrastructure, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar coordinator Astrid Vella said on Tuesday.

"We're overflowing with people, yet the infrastructure can't cope," Vella expressed.

Following a protest in Fond Għadir, Vella told with MaltaToday that in 2013, Sliema had a population of 13,000. According to Vella, this number has nearly doubled, and the same infrastructure is now attempting to accommodate 23,000 people.

“How can we live like this,” she asked, “this is inhumane!”

A gathering of Sliema residents congregated around 'The Shadows' monument to protest against the "dismal state" of their locality.

Equipped with placards, a group of residents raised their voices with a resounding chorus of "no." They protested against the heaps of garbage, swarms of e-scooters, disturbing rat infestations, and excessive development, which, in their view, "jeopardises the very essence of their community."

The Sliema Residents Association assured the assembled residents that this would not be the final protest unless actions were taken.

"I've resided here for 35 years; I don’t recognise Sliema anymore," a woman told MaltaToday. "It reeks, infested with rats, overwhelmed by e-scooters... and we lack residential parking."

Another woman blamed the inadequate efforts on the government's part to support residents, leaving the local council powerless and without the means to alleviate the situation.

Councilors, Mayor John Pillow, independent candidate Arnold Cassola, and tenth electoral district PN MPs were present alongside the residents during the protest.

This demonstration received backing from the environmental non-governmental organization Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar.