Bormla land previously allocated for AUM expansion to be turned into open space

Land in Bormla previously earmarked for the expansion of the American University of Malta will be turned into a 3,000 sq.m open space.

The area, behind the AUM campus building, which is currently being used as a car park will be transformed into a green lung for families to enjoy, according to Project Green CEO Steve Ellul.

Proposals for the site, had already been presented to the public during a public consultation held a few months ago by Project Green. As a result of this discussion, Ellul said the agency updated the original plans to better meet the community’s requirements.

A planning application has been submitted.

The revamped space will include a meditation area, a nursing area, a nature hut, inclusive play equipment, picnic spots, parkour zones and artisan corners, with the project’s guiding principle being that of delivering a space that places the community at the heart of the project, he said.

To address parking limitations, the project will also cater for underground parking, set to accommodate some 240 spaces.

“The Urban Greening – Bormla Project reimagines urban spaces, creating a sense of belonging. Through collaboration, we're turning vision into reality. This initiative aligns with our mission of weaving nature into urban landscapes,” Steve Ellul said.

Addressing the press conference, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said Project Green and other entities within the Environment Ministry have already completed more than 45,000 square metres of new or regenerated gardens and other open spaces across the country.

“We are looking at delivering projects where the community can feel part of the project from its inception. Consultation, along with the sustainability and long-term maintenance of the projects, are crucial principles to any project that we are delivering. We know that the presented planning plans represent a project that the community was asking for, taking onboard the feedback that came through e-NGOs, residents, and stakeholders,” Minister Miriam Dalli said.