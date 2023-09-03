Air Malta flight returns to Geneva twice due to technical issues

menu

3 September 2023, 10:23am
by Marianna Calleja
An Air Malta flight traveling from Geneva to Malta on Saturday encountered technical problems shortly after takeoff, prompting the aircraft to return to its departure point not once, but twice.

“The issue was swiftly identified, and the aircraft landed safely in Geneva,” Air Malta said in a brief statement on Sunday.

The airline assured that the issue affecting the aircraft assigned to flight KM483 was swiftly identified and addressed, leading to a safe landing in Geneva.

Air Malta emphasised “its unwavering commitment” to passenger and crew safety, confirming the deployment of an experienced engineering team dedicated to rectifying the technical issues promptly.

In a gesture of customer-centric service, the airline ensured that affected travelers were accommodated in overnight hotel lodgings.

