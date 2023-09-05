Fishers lament waste of Bluefin bycatch as populations rise in the Mediterranean

The tuna industry is a lucrative one, and Malta has firmly cemented itself as a major player in this global trade.

The once-dwindling tuna populations have experienced a surprising resurgence, sparking fervent discussions and demands for legislative changes within the fishing community.

Fishers who spoke to this newspaper suggest legislative amendments will help reduce economic and ecological waste of the sought-after fish.

Bluefin Tuna’s fall and rise

Fifteen species of tuna are found across the ocean, and they are marine marvels – powerful predators, supremely adapted to their environment. They undertake marathon migrations, but can also put on incredible bursts of speed, diving like a torpedo.

Atop the tuna ladder is the Atlantic bluefin tuna. Picture this: a fish as big as a boat (up to 3.75m), heavy as a horse (750kg+) and faster than a greyhound (70km/h).

Atlantic bluefin tuna are a top predator and play an important role in maintaining balance in the marine environment by keeping populations of prey species in check.

In the 1980s and ‘90s, Bluefin Tuna fishing in the Eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean experienced an alarming surge, with virtually no regulatory limits in place, creating a chaotic free-for-all. Fishers resorted to the use of spotter planes and speedboats to locate tuna shoals, leading to an exponential increase in fishing efforts, which, paradoxically, resulted in plummeting prices and dire consequences.

The consequences of this unchecked expansion became evident as the bluefin population suffered a catastrophic crash. By 1996, the Atlantic bluefin tuna was classified as endangered, with an astonishing 85% decline in its numbers compared to the 1950s.

Although catch limits were introduced in the late ‘90s, they remained disproportionately high to effectively curtail the decline, exacerbated by lax monitoring and enforcement. But in 2006 a new set of measures were introduced, which limited and managed the capture of tuna, and this helped population numbers to increase drastically.

Marine Biologist Alan Deidun believes the surge in tuna populations could be down to a number of factors including fishing restrictions and climate change. He also said that the farming of tuna, which sees shoals of young wild tuna being penned by ranchers, could be attracting other fish from out at sea.

“It could also be that population numbers have not been restored at all, as the numbers mainly come from fishing regulators,” he said. “They work on what fishermen tell them.”

A tale of waste on the high seas

Swordfish fishing in Malta varies moderately throughout the year. High season is March to November. Low season is January to February and December. There is no closed season.

Commercial fishers who fish for swordfish use a method called longlining (konz). These longlines usually have between 600 and 700 hooks, with the size of the hooks depending on the species being targeted. Pieces of chub mackerel are then used to bait the hooks.

Fishers who spoke to this newspaper said tuna is a regular bycatch when fishing for swordfish, but due to the large fines and possible suspension of fishing licences, they have to throw out the fish.

“In a week, we sometimes have 35 to 40 tuna caught on the longlines, and we have to unfortunately cut them off,” a fisherman who spoke to this newspaper said. “My heart sinks. You see a fully grown tuna just sink to the bottom, it’s such a waste.”

Another fisher said most of the fish, especially during the latter months of summer, are much weaker after the breeding season, and end up dying. “Almost none of them are still alive, and the ones that are, are normally tired out and will end up dying.”

He did concede that legislation which would be too open would eventually lead to widespread illegalities. “If something is changed, it has to be limited, and gradual, or else it will lead to a free-for-all.”

Legislation changes not up to government – Fisheries Ministry

Replying to questions by this newspaper, the fisheries ministry said changes to tuna fishing legislation is not up to government.

“Blue Fin Tuna is highly regulated by ICCAT and EU laws and Malta does not have the power to change legislations that do not fall under the jurisdiction of national competence, by-catch is also regulated through conditions as agreed from season to season with the sector such as authorised vessels and fishermen, as well as other elements with the aim of ensuring that such by-catch of Tuna is legal and authorised target of Blue Fin Tuna fishing,” Alicia Bugeja Said said.

The parliamentary secretary also said authorities have recorded an increase in tuna population. “Stock in the Mediterranean Sea is now very healthy and tuna is reported to be in abundance, both from fishermen and from the scientific perspective through assessments.”

Deidun said that any legislative changes, if they are introduced, need to be carried out slowly and carefully.

“We have to make sure the purpose of any changes is that of not wasting fish, it should not be an excuse to start the mass capture of these animals,” he said. “We also need to make sure that we base any information on credible and multiple sources.”