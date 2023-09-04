'Fraud is never justified, justice must be served' - ADPD

The Green Party reacted to the revelation that Silvio Grixti, a former Labour Party MP, allegedly conspired with others in government circles to help 800 people illegally get disability payments to which they were not entitled. According to a statement from the ADPD, justice must be done and everyone responsible for the atrocities must be held accountable, regardless of who they are.

According to ADPD, if social security laws are not properly updated, they should be reviewed.

In a statement, ADPD Deputy Chairperson, Mina Jack Tolu stated that, “Through their own actions, the Government proves that their models and leadership are not functioning. They have the power to change and implement laws which will ensure that people no longer suffer in poverty. This is its duty, and the only ethical decision when faced with increasing reports of families struggling to make ends meet.”

Tolu said that Grixti made the decision to manipulate the system rather than follow the rules, misused his authority, and put burdens on the approximately 800 individuals who were victims of his crimes.

“The welfare system should work for everyone, and not only those with connections to the Labour Party,” Tolu stated.

From her end, ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci said that the finances required to help those in need are not fairly distributed. Gauci further stressed that more care should be taken in how taxpayer funds are spent.

“Justice must be served and every official, Labour operatives and activists, involved in these crimes must be brought to justice, whatever their gain, financial or political,” Gauci concluded.