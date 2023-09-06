[WATCH] PN urges Abela to shoulder responsibility in wake of disability benefits fraud scandal

The Nationalist Party has called for Prime Minister Robert Abela to take responsibility for the disability benefits fraud scandal.

"Abela should assume responsibility for a fraudulent scheme involving his PL members," deputy whip Paula Mifsud Bonnici said on Wednesday.

This comes few hours after Robert Abela insisted with journalists, that no sitting member of parliament is implicated in the scandal involving numerous individuals fraudulently obtaining disability benefits they were not eligible for.

Speaking during a press conference, Paula Mifsud Bonnici claimed that the purpose of this scheme went beyond mere financial gain, accusing the Labour Party of orchestrating it to manipulate votes while siphoning millions from the pockets of taxpayers.

"Politics built on stealing votes instead of addressing the need for sufficient funds to be distributed to those who truly require it," she added.

Expressing disappointment, she claimed that the PM is reluctant to accept responsibility.

"He chooses not to make a decision," she emphasized, recalling his last interaction with journalists on Tuesday night.

Stating that the responsibility for this scandal should not rest solely on the individuals who received the wrongfully obtained funds, the MP said the responsibility should also extend to those within the government who facilitated this fraud.

Mifsud Bonnici pointed fingers at individuals within government departments, customer care offices, and even Castille itself, alleging their involvement in facilitating the scheme.

Addressing Minister Michael Falzon, the PN MP called for a thorough investigation into anyone within his ministry who may have had potential involvement.