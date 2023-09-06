BirdLife flags several illegalities six days into autumn hunting season

Environmental NGO BirdLife has said that just six days into the autumn hunting season, it has already received five reports on protected birds being shot down illegally.

“We have already been alerted to various occurrences of illegal hunting, with some hunters clearly taking advantage of the open season to illegally target protected species,” BirdLife said on Facebook.

It said an injured Eleonora's Falcon (Bies tar-Reġina) from Tal-Ħarrax, Gozo, was confirmed shot by a government vet last Saturday.

On Monday, a flock of 12 Glossy Ibises (Velleran) migrating near Rabat, Malta were also targeted, with at least one bird seen shot down. “A member of the public later alerted us to the presence of an injured ibis in the area. However, the bird disappeared before BirdLife Malta was able to collect it.”

A flock of 60+ European Honey-buzzards (Kuċċarda) that came to roost at Buskett were also targeted around the outskirts of the bird sanctuary.

BirdLife also said an injured Western Marsh-harrier (Bagħdan Aħmar) with a dangling leg was seen flying over Buskett, indicative of a gunshot-inflicted injury.

“Yesterday, we were contacted about another illegal hunting incident in Gozo. A resident came across an injured Little Egret (Agrett Abjad) in the sea off Xatt l-Aħmar with a broken leg,” the NGO said. “Gozo Police were called upon to retrieve the bird while the finder watched on. A Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) team was also present.”

Last week, the NGO also said a young flamingo was shot in front of tourists in Gozo, just a day before the autumn open season started.

The NGO also urged members of the public to report hunting illegalities to them in a timely manner. Should anyone encounter an injured bird or witness a hunting illegality, BirdLife Malta can be reached on 2134 7645 or 7925 5697.